ADVERTISEMENT

Speedy justice is the fundamental right of every litigant, says Upa Lokayukta

February 04, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Upa Lokayutka K.N. Phaneendra speaking at an interaction with the judicial officers of Udupi district at Udupi district court, on Sunday, February 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Judicial officers should work towards rendering quality justice in a speedy manner, said Upalokayukta K.N. Phaneendra in Udupi on Sunday, February 4.

Addressing the Udupi district judicial officers during the programme on ‘Role of the Lokayukta and the Legal Services Authority in public administration’ at the Udupi District Court complex, Mr. Phaneendra said speedy justice is the fundamental right of every litigant. “In the urge to deliver speedy justice, the quality should not be compromised,” he said and asked the judicial officers to ensure that justice is effectively rendered to the litigant.

He said judicial officers should maintain a diary about the work that needs to be done during the day and ensure that those works are done. The judicial officers should also maintain a calendar of events and comply with meetings, visits, and other judicial work that need to be done in a month and a year. The Judicial officers should take an active interest in holding programmes to make people aware of laws and also about Lokayukta institution. “It is only on awareness that people develop confidence to approach us for relief,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi Principal District and Sessions Judge Shantaveer Shivappa, Member Secretary of Udupi District Legal Services Authority S. Sharmila and Mangaluru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police P.A. Simon took part in the programme.

Mr. Phaneendra later visited the Udupi District hospital and interacted with patients. He also visited a couple of hostels of Backward Classes and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare departments and inspected its canteen. He also visited State Home for Women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US