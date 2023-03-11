HamberMenu
Speeding bus kills girl near Kaup

March 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A speeding private bus allegedly hit and killed a Class VIII student when the girl was waiting by the side of National Highway 66 near Kaup in Udupi district on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Varshitha, a resident of Mallar, near Kaup. The incident took place at 8.25 a.m. when she was waiting to cross the highway. The girl, who suffered severe head injuries, died on the way to District Government Hospital in Udupi, police said.

The Kaup police seized the bus and booked the driver Shahid under Sections 279, 304 (A) of IPC and further investigation is on.

