SPECT equipment installed at cancer institute

January 01, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated January 02, 2023 12:36 am IST - Mangaluru

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, Kasaragod, Kerala, inaugurated SPECT equipment at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, Deralakatte, on Sunday. The equipment is used for studying thyroid, kidney, bone, heart, etc., with radio isotopes. With this, the hospital’s nuclear medicine facility has been upgraded. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the equipment will help the hospital treat the cancer patients better. The nuclear medicine facility also has a low dose radio iodine therapy used for treating certain thyroid diseases. Within three months, the hospital is planning to add high dose radio iodine therapy, making the nuclear medicine department as one stop solution for all requirements in the field of muclear medicine, a release said.

No power supply in Mangaluru tomorrow

There will be no power supply to some areas in the city on January 3 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The areas are Yekkur, Ujjodi, Gorigudda, Kadekar, Jeppinamogaru, Alape Mutt, Kanakarabettu, Sadashivanagara, Padil Junction, Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, Naguri, Garodi, Capitaniyo, Pumpwell, Meghanagara, Kembar, Urwa Market, Urwa Marigudi, Ashoknagar, Malaraya Layout, S.B. Road, Ashoka Paradise and AIR quarters. Power supply to Moodbidri town, Mahaveera College area in Moodbidri will also be stopped on the same day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is for maintenance work, MESCOM said.

Power cut in Manipal tomorrow

Power supply to some areas in Manipal and nearby will be stopped on January 3 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The other areas are Shivalli Industrial Area, Saralebettu, Arbi, Pragathinagara, Eshwaranagara, Venugopal Temple, Hiriyadkka, Perdoor, Kodibettu, Pernankila, Guddeyangady, Kukkehalli and Padigara.

Sale of books for Republic Day

Kannada Book Authority will sell all books published by it at a 50% concession rate during January on the occasion of Republic Day. Books can be purchased from the offices of Assistant Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, in districts and in Kannada Bhavan in Bengaluru. Books can also be purchased by paying online. For such purchasers, books will be sent by post. Log on to the website to know details about books and online payment.