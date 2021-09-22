Special Weekly Vaccine Mela in twin districts today

MANGALURU

22 September 2021 00:45 IST

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has planned to administer 75,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, while the Udupi district administration has planned to administer 50,000 doses during the Special Weekly Vaccine Mela to be held across government health care facilities in the two districts on Wednesday.

As many as 3,300 doses of vaccine will be available at the Alvas Vidyalaya in Paladka near Moodbidri. Among other places in Mangaluru taluk where vaccine will be available are the Urban Community Health Centre in Ullal and Ganjimatha Primary Health Centre (500 doses each), Punaruru Temple near Attur Kemral and Kenchanakere School, Kilpady, (400 doses each), Kallamundkuru PHC and Billava Sangha, Haleyangady, (300 doses each). A total of 11,860 Covishield and Covaxin doses have been allocated to government health centres in Mangaluru taluk.

Among the vaccination centres in Udupi district, 1,771 doses will be available at Bhandarkar College in Kundapur, 1,500 doses each at the Madava Krupa School in Manipal and Bahubali Sabha Bhavan in Karkala, 1,250 doses at the primary health centre in Kundapur and 1,115 doses at Kolluru Primary Health Centre.

