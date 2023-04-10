Special weekly trains between Pune and Ernakulam via Mangaluru from this week

April 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Railway will operate special weekly trains between Pune Junction and Ernakulam Junction via Mangaluru Junction to clear extra rush of passengers during the summer.

Train No. 01049 Pune Junction - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Special will leave Pune Junction at 6.45 p.m. on Thursdays from April 13 to May 25 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 6.50 p.m. on the next day. The train will arrive in Mangaluru Junction at 11.10 a.m. and depart at 11.20 a.m. on Fridays.

Train No. 01050 Ernakulam Junction -Pune Junction Weekly Superfast Special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11. 25 p.m. on Fridays from April 14 to May 26 and reach Pune Junction at 02.45 a.m. on the following Sundays. The train will arrive in Mangaluru Junction at 6.20 a.m. and depart at 6.30 a.m. on Saturdays.

The trains will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road, Madgaon Junction., Karwar, Kundapura, Udupi, Kasaragod, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction and Thrissur.

They will have a coach of two tier AC, two coaches of three tier AC, 11 sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches and two second class (Divyangjan friendly) cum Luggage/Brake Van coaches, a release from Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said.