Special voters’ enrolment drive in Dakshina Kannada today, tomorrow

December 02, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said here on Friday that a special drive to enrol voters will be held in the district for two days on December 3 and December 4.

Addressing presspersons, he said the drive will be held across all election booths in the district. Those who have attained the age of 18 and have not enrolled their names in the voters’ list will have to submit a passport size photograph, proof for date of birth such as birth certificate, SSLC marks card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and proof of residence such as passport, driving licence, rental agreement, bank passbook, and ration card at their respective booths for enrolment.

In addition, those who have crossed 17 years can submit their applications in advance through form No. 6 for enrolment. Their names will be added in the voters’ list as on completion of 18 years on January 1, 2023; on April 1, 2023; on July 1, 2023, and on October 1, 2023.

He said that the claims and objections if any on the draft voters’ list published on November 9, 2022, can be submitted till December 8, 2022. They will be disposed off by December 26, 2022. The revised final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2023.

The Deputy Commissioner said that apartment owners’ associations will have to cooperate with the booth level officers by extending them necessary cooperation while visiting the apartments for the revision of voters’ list by furnishing information required. They will have to allow the BLOs to visit the flats. Cases will be filed against those who did not cooperate under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.