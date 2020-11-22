Special voter registration drive from today

It will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. only on Sundays till December 13

The district administration will launch a special electoral enrolment drive on four Sundays starting November 22 till December 13, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the DC said the drive would be on between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the four Sundays wherein all eligible voters could register their names or file objections if any.

The draft electoral roll was published on November 18 while claims and objections would be received till December 17. They would be disposed of on January 7 and the final electoral roll would be published on January 18.

New voters should be aged 18 as on January 1, 2021. Documents, namely school certificate, birth certificate, Aadhaar card, passport, SSLC/PUC marks card or PAN card could be submitted as proof of age while ration card, LPG refill receipt, electric bill, copy of bank pass book, passport, driving license or rent agreement could be provided as proof of residence, Dr. Rajendra said.

While new voters have to submit their application in Form 6 for enrolment, non resident Indians may submit application in Form 6A. Those who wish to get their name deleted have to submit application in Form 7, for correction Form 8 and for change of address within the same assembly constituency, one has to submit application in Form 8A.

There were 17,23,960 voters in the final electoral list published in January 2020 while there were 17,32,641 voters in the draft electoral list published on November 18. The Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru, was designated as the district electoral registration officer and tahsildars as assistant electoral registration officers for the revision of the rolls, Dr. Rajendra added.

The DC urged voters to verify their names in the draft list now itself and apply for necessary changes instead of complaining deletion of name, wrongly spelled name etc., during elections. One may also visit www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in or www.dk.nic.in to verify the details or call voter helpline 1950.