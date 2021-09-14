Special vaccination drive on Friday

MANGALURU

14 September 2021

Private hospitals also to administer free vaccine

As many as 1.5 lakh vaccine doses will be available for administration across the 500 vaccination centres during the special vaccination drive to be held in Dakshina Kannada between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Rajendra said that the district administration has set a target of vaccinating 40,000 persons in Mangaluru City Corporation Limits, 25,000 in Moodbidri taluk, 20,000 each in Ullal City Municipal Council area, Bantwal and Puttur taluks and 10,000 each in Mulky and Sullia taluks. While 50% of the doses will be earmarked for those who book slots online, the remaining will be administered to people going to the vaccine centres, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said that private hospitals have been roped in for this drive and they will provide free vaccine doses on Friday, in addition to paid vaccination.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration cannot administer vaccine to one lakh people last week because of paucity of volunteers. Only 53,000 people were vaccinated. More volunteers will be involved for the special drive on Friday and arrangements are being made to reach out to vulnerable people and those in the border areas. Facilities are being created to vaccinate on people’s doorsteps to help those who are unable to reach the vaccine centres.

So far, Dr. Rajendra said, nearly 80% of eligible persons have been administered their first dose. More than 50,000 people are due for their second dose. “Volunteers are being used to map the beneficiaries and arrangements will be made to vaccinate them. We are trying to reach saturation mode,” he said.