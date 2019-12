Special trains to clear festival rush

Railways has decided to operate special trains for the festival and New Year rush.

A press release from Konkan Railway here said Train 01079 Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Kochuveli weekly special leaves LTT at 12.45 a.m. on Saturdays [December 21, 28 and January 4] to reach Kochuveli at 9.05 a.m. the next day.

The return train leaves Kochuveli at 2.15 p.m. on Sundays [December 22, 29 and January 5] to reach LTT at 11.55 p.m. the next day.

It will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Mangaluru Jn, Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur Jn., Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayamkulam, and Kollam.

Train 01467 Pune Jn. – Ernakulam Jn weekly Humsafar special leaves Pune Jn. at 7.55 p.m. on Mondays [December 23, 30 and January 6] to reach Ernakulam Jn. at 12.15 a.m. on the third day. The return train leaves Ernakulam Jn. at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesdays [December 25, January 1 and 8] to reach Pune Jn. at 9.20 a.m. the next day.

It will halt at Chinchwad, Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Mangaluru Jn., Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikkode, Shoranur Jn., Thrisur and Aluva stations.