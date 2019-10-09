Special trains between Mumbai-Mangaluru for festivals

Railways has decided to operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru during Deepavali and Christmas festivals to clear the extra rush of passengers.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) here said that Train No 82909 Bandra (T)-Mangaluru Jn. Suvidha Special will leave Bandra Terminal at 11.55 p.m. on October 22, 29, December 24, and 31 (Tuesdays) to reach Mangaluru Junction at 7.45 p.m. the next day.

Train No 09009 Bandra (T)-Mangaluru Jn. special on special fare will leave Bandra Terminal at 11.55 p.m. on November 5 and 12 to reach Mangaluru Junction at 7.45 p.m. the next day.

These trains will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki, and Surathkal stations.

They will have one 2-tier AC coach, four 3-Tier AC coaches, 11 Sleeper Class coaches, three general coaches, one pantry car, and two generator cars, all LHB, would form the train.

Mangaluru-Mumbai

Train No 09010 Mangaluru Jn.-Bandra (T) special on special fare will leave Mangaluru Junction at 11 p.m. on October 23, 30, November 6, 13, December 25, and January 1 (Wednesdays) to reach Bandra Terminal at 7.30 p.m. the next day.

It will halt at Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Kundapur, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road, and Borivali stations.

It will have one 2-tier AC coach, four 3-Tier AC coaches, 11 Sleeper Class coaches, three general coaches, one pantry car, and two generator cars, all LHB, the release said.