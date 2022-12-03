Special trains between Mangaluru and Mumbai

December 03, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkan Railway in co-ordination with the Central Railway will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Junction Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 10.15 p.m. every Friday from December 9 to January 6. The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 p.m. on the next day.

Train no. 01454 Mangaluru Junction - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 p.m. every Saturday from December 10 to January 7. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 2.25 p.m. the next day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trains will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction., Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

The trains will have a total of 17 coaches. There will be one two tier AC coach, three coaches of three tier AC, eight sleeper coaches, three second seating coaches and two SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake), a Konkan Railway release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US