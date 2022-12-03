Special trains between Mangaluru and Mumbai

December 03, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Konkan Railway in co-ordination with the Central Railway will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during winter.

Train no. 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Junction Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 10.15 p.m. every Friday from December 9 to January 6. The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 p.m. on the next day.

Train no. 01454 Mangaluru Junction - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 p.m. every Saturday from December 10 to January 7. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 2.25 p.m. the next day.

The trains will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction., Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

The trains will have a total of 17 coaches. There will be one two tier AC coach, three coaches of three tier AC, eight sleeper coaches, three second seating coaches and two SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake), a Konkan Railway release said.