Special train from Mangaluru to Mumbai

Mangaluru

19 December 2020 01:20 IST

Central Railway has decided to reintroduce Mumbai Chatrapathi Shivaji Terminus-Mangaluru Junction Express as a festival special train from December 20.

Konkan Railway Corporation in a press release here said Train No. 01133 CSMT-MAJN express festival special will leave CSMT at 10.02 p.m. from December 20 to reach Mangaluru at 1.05 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 01134 MAJN-CSMT express festival special will leave Mangaluru at 2 p.m. from December 21 to reach CSMT at 4.35 a.m. the next day.

The train would have one 2-Tier AC coach, four 3-Tier AC coaches, seven second class sleeper coaches, two general second class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and one 2-Tier cum 3-Tier AC coach.

Advertising

Advertising

The train will have halts at Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapur, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon, Karmali, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Roha, Panvel, and Thane, the notification said.

All COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks etc., should be followed. The train will be fully reserved one. Advance reservation windows will open from December 19, the release added.