Special train from Mangaluru to Mumbai

Central Railway has decided to reintroduce Mumbai Chatrapathi Shivaji Terminus-Mangaluru Junction Express as a festival special train from December 20.
Konkan Railway Corporation in a press release here said Train No. 01133 CSMT-MAJN express festival special will leave CSMT at 10.02 p.m. from December 20 to reach Mangaluru at 1.05 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 01134 MAJN-CSMT express festival special will leave Mangaluru at 2 p.m. from December 21 to reach CSMT at 4.35 a.m. the next day.
The train would have one 2-Tier AC coach, four 3-Tier AC coaches, seven second class sleeper coaches, two general second class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and one 2-Tier cum 3-Tier AC coach.
The train will have halts at Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapur, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon, Karmali, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Roha, Panvel, and Thane, the notification said.
All COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks etc., should be followed. The train will be fully reserved one. Advance reservation windows will open from December 19, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath