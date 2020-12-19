Special train from Mangaluru to Mumbai

Central Railway has decided to reintroduce Mumbai Chatrapathi Shivaji Terminus-Mangaluru Junction Express as a festival special train from December 20.

Konkan Railway Corporation in a press release here said Train No. 01133 CSMT-MAJN express festival special will leave CSMT at 10.02 p.m. from December 20 to reach Mangaluru at 1.05 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 01134 MAJN-CSMT express festival special will leave Mangaluru at 2 p.m. from December 21 to reach CSMT at 4.35 a.m. the next day.

The train would have one 2-Tier AC coach, four 3-Tier AC coaches, seven second class sleeper coaches, two general second class coaches, two luggage-cum-brake vans and one 2-Tier cum 3-Tier AC coach.

The train will have halts at Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapur, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon, Karmali, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Roha, Panvel, and Thane, the notification said.

All COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks etc., should be followed. The train will be fully reserved one. Advance reservation windows will open from December 19, the release added.