The Railways will operate a summer special train between Patna-Mangaluru Central-Patna to clear extra rush of passengers.

A release from Southern Railway here said Train No. 03243 Patna – Mangaluru Central Summer Special will leave Patna at 11.30 p.m. on June 1 to reach Mangaluru Central at 7 a.m. on the fourth day. Train No. 03244 Mangaluru Central – Patna Summer Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 8 p.m. on June 4 to reach Patna at 5.30 a.m. the fourth day, SR said, quoting a notification from East Central Railway. The train will have six sleeper class, 12 general second class and two luggage cum brake van coaches.

It will operate via Vijayawada, Jolarpettai, Erode, Palakkad and Shoranur.

