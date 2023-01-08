Special summary revision of electoral Rolls: Female voters outnumber men in Udupi district

January 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the Election Commission publishing the final electoral rolls, 2023, Udupi district was found to have the highest number of female electors in Karnataka, said Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena.

In his tweet, the CEO said the final electoral rolls was published on January 5 after the summary revision wherein Udupi district was found to have the highest number of female electors while Bengaluru Rural was found to have the lowest number of female electors.

After the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls, there were 5,05,48,553 voters in the State with 2,54,49,725 being male and 2,50,94,326 being female electors. While the number of male voters was more in the State, female voters dominate in Udupi district. As against 4,90,060 male voters in the district, there were 5,26,173 female voters among the total 10,16,245 electors, said an official release.

Byndoor Assembly constituency has 2,29,550 electors in all with 1,12,126 male and 1,17,421 female voters; Kundapura has 2,04,525 electors with 98,224 male and 1,06,298 female electors; Udupi has 2,11,631 voters with 1,02,192 male and 1,09,439 female voters; Kaup has 1,84,088 voters with 88,114 male and 95,968 female electors and Karkala has 1,86,451 electors with 89,404 male and 97,047 female electors. Thus, in all Assembly constituencies of the district, the number of female electors is more.

As many as 13,816 new voters were enrolled during the special summary revision in the last two months and among them, the number of women was more, the release said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said the administration gave priority for inclusion of new voters during the Revision. Special enrolment campaigns were conducted in colleges wherein young voters voluntarily filed applications with enthusiasm, he said. All applications were disposed off without there being any objection, the DC and the District Electoral Officer said.