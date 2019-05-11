Special prayers offeredat several temples seeking rain

Special prayers seeking rain in Udupi district were held under the leadership of Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt and Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, here on Friday. Prayers were offered at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple and the Sri Anantheshwara Temple.

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, were among those present.