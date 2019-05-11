Special prayers offeredat several temples seeking rain

Special prayers seeking rain in Udupi district were held under the leadership of Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt and Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, here on Friday. Prayers were offered at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple and the Sri Anantheshwara Temple.
K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor