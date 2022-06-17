Special postal cover on Nasha Mukt Udupi Abhiyan released

Department of Posts in association with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released a special postal cover on Nasha Mukt Udupi Abhiyan.

D.S.V.R Murthy, Postmaster General for South Karnataka Region, Bengaluru released the cover at a function at TMA Pai Auditorium, Manipal on June 14, according to a release from MAHE.

Radhika Chakravarthy, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, who joined the event online released the Nasha Mukt Udupi Abhiyaan newsletter on the occasion. Nasha Mukt Udupi Abhiyan, a campaign taken up by MAHE under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is to make Udupi free of drug abuse.

Nasha Mukt club was also launched at the Manipal College of Dental Sciences on the occasion.

M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE, released the third edition of the newsletter ‘Hithaishi’ of the Department of Student Affairs on the occasion H. Vinod Bhat, Executive Vice President of MAHE was present.

The Department of Student Affairs of MAHE organised the programme.