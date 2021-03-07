Special Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram trains till March 12

Southern Railway will operate special trains between Mangaluru Junction and Thiruvananthapuram till March 12 for the benefit of candidates appearing for the Army Recruitment Rally at Thiruvananthapuram.

Train No. 06039 Mangaluru Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central unreserved special train will leave Mangalutu Junction at 8.05 p.m. on March 8, 10 and 12, and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

Train No.06040 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Junction unreserved special train will depart Thiruvananthapuram on March 7, 9, and 11 at 8 p.m., to reach Mangaluru Junction at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

The train will have 18 general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, said a release from Palakkad division.

Train No. 06601 Thiruvanathapuram Central–Mangaluru Junction unreserved special train will depart Thiruvananthapuram on March 8, 10, and 12 at 8 p.m., and reach Mangaluru Junction at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central unreserved special train will leave Mangaluru at 8.05 p.m. on March 7, 9, and 11, and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

It will have 12 sleeper coaches, six general second class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The unreserved ticket counters will be opened one hour before the departure of the train at Mangaluru Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, and the other stations where the train halts. Tickets will be issued on production of admit card for the rally.