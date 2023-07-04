Special court seeks action against erring officials in Soujanya rape and murder case

July 04, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MANGALURU

Pointing out lacunae in the investigation into the rape and murder of 17-year-old Soujanya in Belthangady in 2012, the 50th Additional City and Sessions Judge, Children’s Court (Special), Bengaluru, Santosh C.B., has sought action against the erring officials.

In his June 16 judgement acquitting 35-year-old Santhosh Rao, the lone accused in the case, the judge said: “This is the fit case to place before the acquittal committee for initiating needful action against the erring officials”.

The judge said the investigation had not been properly conducted in the golden hour. “The doctor who collected the vaginal swab virtually demolished the entire case of the prosecution at the inception,” the judge pointed.

Soujanya, a second-year pre-university student, went missing after she was seen walking towards her house after getting down from the bus near the bathing ghat in Dharmasthala at 4 p.m. on October 9, 2012.

Her body was found in a bush in Mannasanka the next day. Investigation revealed her rape and murder. Rao was arrested on October 12, 2012 after he was handed over by a group of people who had badly beaten him up.

The case was initially investigated by the Dakshina Kannada police. It was then transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department and finally to a special branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In this case based purely on circumstantial evidence and where there are no eyewitnesses to the incident, the judge referred to an Supreme Court judgement that stated, among others, that circumstances from which conclusion on guilt is drawn should be fully established. “It is well settled principle of criminal jurisprudence that the more serious the offence, the stricter is the degree of proof required since degree of assurance is required to convict the accused,” the judge pointed out.

While the prosecution proved that the victim was strangulated to death after penetrative sexual assault, the judge said there were no circumstances which connected the accused with the alleged crime.

The judge said nothing had been recovered from the place of occurrence, which incriminate the accused. “If at all a rape occurred in the said place what prevented the Investigation officer (IO) to call a team of experts to find out any clues such as hairs of accused, footprints, piece of cloth, struggle marks,” he said.

About collection of vaginal swab and its examination, the judge said report by the expert examining the vaginal swab would be the best piece of evidence to connect the accused with crime.

“The evidence of expert (Assistant Director FSL Madiwala Bengaluru) clearly indicates that vaginal swab sent for purpose of examination was not properly preserved and sent. Hence no results were obtained,” the judge said.

The vaginal swab collected was disintegrated and not fit for test, the judge noted.

The FSL expert has not found blood or skin particles of accused in the nails of the deceased.

Though parents of the victim have mentioned about the involvement of Dheeraj Jain, Mallik Jain, and Uday Jain in the crime, the judge said: “However no materials are on record to show that the Investigation Officer who conducted investigation subjected these suspected persons to interrogation and done some investigation in respect of allegations made against them”.

The IO failed to recover the CCTV camera footage from the front gate of Nature Cure Hospital. The officer has not recovered umbrella, slippers, and inner garment of the victim.

The clothes allegedly worn by the accused at the time of incident did not contain any kind of stains and mud particles. The judge said the entire story of arrest of the accused was fully surrounded with suspicious circumstances.

While acquitting Rao, the judge asked the District Legal Services Authority to award suitable compensation to the family of the victim under victim compensation scheme.