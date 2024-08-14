GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special clean-up drive held at Mangaluru fishing harbour

Published - August 14, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Coast Guard personnel at a march with the national flag in the old fishing harbour in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Coast Guard personnel at a march with the national flag in the old fishing harbour in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard district headquarters, Karnataka, held a special clean-up drive and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the Mangaluru fishing harbour ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Coast Guard said over 200 persons participated in the event that included 150 Coast Guard personnel, fishermen, and local people. The event was to highlight the importance of preserving the maritime environment. Around 350 kg of trash, including plastic waste, was collected.

As part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, national flags were distributed. The Coast Guard personnel marched with the national flag in the old fishing harbour., the release stated.

