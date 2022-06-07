Special awareness programme introduces youth to aviation activities at Mangaluru Internation airport

38 students and three teachers from Canara High School (CBSE) were invited to kickstart the initiative

Mangaluru International Airport on Monday began special aviation awareness programme (SAAP) 2022 to engage students of Mangaluru and surrounding areas with aviation activities and enhance aviation awareness among them.

As many as 38 students and three teachers from Canara High School (CBSE) were invited to kickstart the initiative while MIA plans invited students from government, aided and private schools for the programme in the coming days, said a release.

Students bubbling with energy and radiant in their specially designed T-shirts and caps were put through the pace of how an airport functions on any given day. The day started with basic aviation fire awareness at the aerodrome rescue and firefighting unit.

Hands-on experience in handling types of fires, rescue equipment and tools with PPE, watching the crash fire tender in action and understanding the implication of bird activity at the airport gave the guests a glimpse of airside operations. Their visit to the new integrated terminal building gave students an understanding of the various facets of operations at the terminal.

After the terminal familiarisation, they got a guided tour of understanding with the runway, including understanding the taxiway markings and lighting, navigational aids, and the airport topography. They also saw firsthand how the air traffic control, control and navigation system and radars play a vital role in seamless operations at the airport.