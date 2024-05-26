ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker U.T. Khader launches website of Beary community

Published - May 26, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The mission of the websiteis to honour and preserve the legacy of the Beary community by providing a comprehensive platform that showcases its language, culture, and achievements

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader speaking during the launching ceremony of the website of Beary community in Mangaluru on Sunday, May 26. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

U.T. Khader with other guests launching the website of Beary community ‘www.bearyinfo.com‘ in Mangaluru on Sunday, May 26. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader launched www.bearyinfo.com, a website of the Beary (Muslim) community, at a function here on Sunday, May 26.

The website said that Beary is more than just a community. It encompasses a rich tapestry of culture, language, and heritage. Originating from the coastal regions stretching from Kasaragod in Kerala to Baindoor in Karnataka, Bearys flourished as a distinctive Muslim community with a history steeped in trade and education.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khader said that the website should help to transfer the culture, language, and heritage of Beary community people to the future generation.

