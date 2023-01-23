ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker stresses on strengthening of Indian family system

January 23, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri reciving a memento from seer of Ramachandrapura Mutt Raghaveshwara Swami at a programme in Ramachandrapura Mutt at Peraje near Mani in Dakshina Kananda on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri speaking at a programme in Ramachandrapura Mutt at Peraje near Mani in Dakshina Kananda on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said on Monday that there is a need to strengthen the Indian family system from getting disintegrated.

Speaking at a programme in the branch mutt of Ramachandrapura Mutt, Peraje near Mani in Dakshina Kannada, he said that every one should introspect on their role in strengthening the family system and why the system is getting broken.

He said that the Indian family system is a model for the world. The ancestors sustained the family system for long. Even the invaders to the country during the pre-Independence era could not destroy the family system. The strength of the family system which extends mutual cooperation, emotional support is immense. “Now are we retaining it? Each one of us should introspect,” he said.

Mr. Kageri said that young generation also required guidance on retaining human and emotional bonds with family. He said that the Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidaya Peetha opened by the mutt at Gokarna imparted value education to students.

The seer of the mutt Raghaveshwara Bharati said that simple living provided great relief in life. One has to minimise lavish spending and use some portion of the earning for social welfare activities, he said.

Bantwal MLA U. Rajesh Naik, and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara were present on the occasion.

The ‘punaha pratistha Brahmakalashotsava’ celebrations of Sri Ram were concluded in the mutt on Monday.

