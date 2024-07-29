Speaker stresses on need to display Preamble of Constitution in Karnataka government offices, educational institutes

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader said on Monday that he will write to the government on the need to direct all government offices and educational institutes to display the Preamble of the Constitution prominently.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Khader, who is the Mangaluru MLA, said that Ministers, MLAs, and other elected representatives can also display the Preamble in their houses. Students need to memorise the Preamble.

Justifying his decision on denying permission in the Assembly to debate the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Speaker said that Rule 63 of the procedure and conduct of business in the House does not permit it as the government had ordered for a judicial inquiry into the alleged scam.

The government had communicated to the Chair that it had constituted judicial commission to conduct the inquiry.

Mr. Khader said that allowing a debate over the scam will naturally leave an impact on the commission of inquiry. “I don’t want to set a bad precedent by violating the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Assembly,” Mr. Khader said.

The Speaker said that the option of discussing the matter under a separate Rule by arriving at unanimous decision by discussing it in Business Advisory Committee is open.

