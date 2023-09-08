ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Khader visits Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Janmasthami

September 08, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker U.T. Khader visited Sri Krishna Mutt on Wednesday night to have darshan of Lord Krishna during Janmasthami celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader visited Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Wednesday (September 6) night and had the darshan of Lord Sri Krishna during Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebration.

He arrived at the mutt at about 11.40 p.m. before ‘argya pradhana’ during Janmasthami.

According to Mr. Khader, he prayed for the wellbeing of all people and that it was a chance that he got an opportunity to visit the mutt during Sri Krishna Janmasthami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Satyanarayana Bhat, a priest of Udupi Krishna Mutt, received the Speaker, honoured him with a silk shawl and presented him with a ‘Prasadam’ hamper.

Mr. Khader, like all devotees, washed his hands and feet at the Madhwasarovara and sprinkled water on his face and head before entering the Mutt. Initially he stood in the queue, but the temple authorities, knowing the pressure on his time, escorted him inside with his entourage and honoured him in front of the Navagriha Kindi.

Earlier, Mr. Khader watched a tiger dance competition organised by Tiger Friends, Kunjibettu in Udupi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US