Speaker Khader visits Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Janmasthami

September 08, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader visited Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Wednesday (September 6) night and had the darshan of Lord Sri Krishna during Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebration.

He arrived at the mutt at about 11.40 p.m. before ‘argya pradhana’ during Janmasthami.

According to Mr. Khader, he prayed for the wellbeing of all people and that it was a chance that he got an opportunity to visit the mutt during Sri Krishna Janmasthami.

Satyanarayana Bhat, a priest of Udupi Krishna Mutt, received the Speaker, honoured him with a silk shawl and presented him with a ‘Prasadam’ hamper.

Mr. Khader, like all devotees, washed his hands and feet at the Madhwasarovara and sprinkled water on his face and head before entering the Mutt. Initially he stood in the queue, but the temple authorities, knowing the pressure on his time, escorted him inside with his entourage and honoured him in front of the Navagriha Kindi.

Earlier, Mr. Khader watched a tiger dance competition organised by Tiger Friends, Kunjibettu in Udupi.