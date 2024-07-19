Speaker Khader intervenes, DK and Kodagu district officials rescue trapped commuters

Speaker U.T. Khader responded to the call of commuters trapped in the Sampaje Ghat on National Highway 75 in the early hours of Friday, July 19, and the Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada district administration arranged to move the commuters to safe places.

In light of landslips between Sampaje and Madikeri on National Highway 275, the two district administrations decided to stop movement of vehicles between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Thursday night without any prior public intimation. Barricades were placed at Sampaje checkpost and Madenadu to stop the vehicles. Among the commuters stuck at these points included activist Rasheed Vitla and his friend Aboobacker.

Rasheed Vitla called Speaker U.T. Khader around 12.30 a.m. to narrate the ordeal of commuters and motorists stuck at Madenadu and near Sampaje village. Mr. Khader asked Mr. Vitla to contact Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and Kodagu Superintendent of Police Ramarajan and seek assistance. Following call by Mr. Vitla, officials sent Highway patrol vehicles that escorted commuters and motorists from Madenadu to Sampaje. From Sampaje, commuters and other motorists were brought to Madikeri. It took five hours for officials to move the trapped commuters and motorists to safe places, Mr. Vitla said.