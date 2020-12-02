SPDI condemns provocative writings; VHP seeks NIA probe

SDPI workers at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

02 December 2020 03:24 IST

Condemning the recent provocative graffiti written on the walls in two places in the city, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) said on Tuesday that police should take it seriously and arrest those behind it.

Addressing presspersons, the president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Athaullah Jokatte said that it was an attempt to disturb peace in the society and a conspiracy by the communal forces.

As the police had failed to trace the persons behind the provocative message seen in Bejai on Friday, the second writing appeared in another place near the court complex on Sunday, he said.

Mr. Jokatte said that when RSS leader Kalladkka Prabhakar Bhat made a statement comparing Ullal with Pakistan recently, the police did not take any action against him. They did not take this seriously and acted to the tune of Sangh Pariwar, he alleged, adding that since police are taking such incidents very lightly, attempts to disturb peace in the society are continuing.

Meanwhile, the divisional secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sharan Pumpwell said in a release on Tuesday that the government should hand over the investigation into the provocative writings found on the walls to the National Investigative Agency (NIA). He said that it appears that some fundamental organisations are behind it.