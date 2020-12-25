Sowing seeds of love is the need of the hour: Bishop

Bishop of Udupi diocese Gerald Issac Lobo has said that the need of the hour was to sow the seeds of love, co-existence and unity among people at a time when mankind was overcoming COVID-19 crisis.
In his Christmas message, Mr. Lobo said that Pope Francis has hoped Christmas would bring new rays of hopes for life when the entire world was looking for health and peace. Christmas celebrations every year was a renewal gift, he quoted the Pope.
Quoting from Basaveshwara’s Vachana, Ivanaarava, ivanaarava ennadirayya. Iva nammava ennirayya, the Bishop said that no one should be discriminated against and everyone should be treated as one among all. Peace should prevail at home, people’s minds and society. This would be the greatest gift to mankind, Mr. Lobo said.
He said that Christmas celebrations amid the pandemic would be more significant this time as lakhs of people have lost employment, homes and food. Mother Mary and Joseph would continue to inspire such people while Infant Jesus who did not have a place to stay after his birth would bring solace to all those displaced people.
