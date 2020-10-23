Mangaluru

Southern Rly. transports 100 harvester machines

The harvester machines reached Surathkal on Thursday from Chinna Salem.  

As many as 100 harvester machines transported by the Business Development Unit of the Southern Railway from Chinna Salem to Surathkal reached here on Thursday.

Loaded on 32 wagons, the train had left Chinna Salem on October 21, a Southern Railway release said. Recently, it transported over 80 harvester machines, loaded on 32 wagons, from Chinna Salem to Nalgonda in Telangana.

Overcoming all odds caused by the COVID-19 situation, Southern Railway is transporting raw material and finished products which help traders, businessmen and farmers, it said.

