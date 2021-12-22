Southern Rly. carries out annual inspection

MANGALURU

22 December 2021 00:48 IST

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas conducted annual inspection in Mangaluru-Kannur section of the Palakkad Division on Tuesday, including a review of passenger amenities at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction.

Arriving with Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari, Principal Heads of Departments and other officers, he reviewed the status of various passenger amenities at Mangaluru Central in the morning. He inspected the Concourse, second entrance (Attavar), new passenger reservation system counter, among others.

Mr. Thomas inspected the newly commissioned Electronic Interlocking Cabin at Mangaluru Central and participated in a tree plantation drive.

In the parking lot, he inspected the exhibits of various departments showcasing their innovative prototypes and distributed spot awards and merit certificates for their outstanding works.

Later, he inaugurated the Railway Institute which provides recreation facilities for staff and family members. He then visited the Mangaluru Railway Colony and interacted with residents.

Mr. Thomas inspected the Railway Health Unit at Mangaluru Central and interacted with doctors, matrons and paramedical staff. He appreciated the altruistic service rendered during COVID-19 and felicitated them with merit certificates and awards.

Mr. Thomas then visited the Mangaluru Junction-Kulashekara stretch, including Padil, that had witnessed landslips earlier and reviewed the situation. He inspected the operational Kulashekara tunnel and the twin tunnel under construction.

A team of senior officials of Southern Railway inspected Yard and reviewed the proposed Electronic Interlocking arrangement at Panambur, Traction Substation at Jokatte, among others.

Mr. Thomas conducted a speed trial between Nethravathi Cabin and Kasaragod.