Southern Railway resumes passenger train services on Mangaluru-Mumbai line

Southern Railway resumed passenger train services on the Mangaluru-Mumbai line on Saturday, eight days after landslips affected the track near Kulashekara here by laying a parallel track for 400 metres at the affected stretch.

While the parallel track was completed by Saturday morning, two goods trains on the section were operated in the afternoon, after which the authorities concerned issued the ‘track fit’ certificate for passenger trains. Thereafter, Train No. 12618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express was operated on the section at 4.20 p.m.

Pratap Singh Shami, Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division who had been camping in Mangaluru since Wednesday to supervise the restoration work, left for Palakkad after the passenger train was operated. Konkan Railway Corporation Director (Operations) Haridas D. Gujrati visited the site on Thursday.

Mr. Gujrati then planned a ‘bridge service’ for the passengers of Train 16345/ 346 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express operating the train on the regular route via Konkan network.

Accordingly, about 1,200 passengers each from both trains were ferried between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction by bus by Konkan Railway and Southern Railway on Saturday morning, according to KRCL public relations manager Sudha Krishnamurthy.

Both the zones deployed around 25 personnel each at both stations to assist passengers in de-boarding and boarding trains, said Palakkad Division PRO M.K. Gopinathan. He said the services of buses as well as porters were offered free of cost to passengers.

Normal operations

Mr. Gopinathan further said that trains from Mangaluru towards North, including Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Passenger as well as Intercity Express, Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express, and Mumbai CSTM-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSTM Express, would have normal operations from Sunday.

Meanwhile, a communique from KRCL said Train No. 16345 Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravathi Express would leave LTT at 5.25 p.m. on Saturday, instead of 11.40 a.m. on the regular route. Its pairing train, Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai LTT, will operate as per the regular schedule. Train No. 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore Special will leave Jabalpur at 1.30 p.m. on Saturday, instead of 11 a.m., and will operate on the regular route via Mangaluru Junction.