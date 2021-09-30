Southern Railway rejects timing revision proposal for Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction train

MANGALURU

30 September 2021 18:25 IST

Cites peak hour traffic at Mangaluru Junction

The popular demand for a passenger-friendly timetable for the Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special, which connects coastal Karnataka with Kalyana Karnataka, has been turned down by Southern Railway (SR).

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR), recently wrote to Davanagere MP G.M. Siddeshwara that SR has intimated that the proposal for early arrival of the Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction service at Mangaluru (9.30 a.m.) and its delayed departure (5.30 p.m.) from Mangaluru Junction was not feasible.

SR informed SWR that both timings come under the peak hours when all platforms at Mangaluru Junction would be occupied by other services. Hence, the proposed revision of timings was not feasible at this juncture, SR said.

Mangaluru Junction is under the jurisdiction of SR while Vijayapura is under SWR.

Besides Mr. Siddeshwara, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel too had written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav seeking revision of the timetable saying it was inconvenient for passengers.

Introduced in November 2019, Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special (Train No. 07327) leaves Vijayapura at 6 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m. via Bagalkot, Hubballi, Davanagere, Arsikere and Hassan. The average occupancy on this service was 34%.

Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special (Train No. 07328) leaves at 4.30 p.m. to reach Vijayapura at 11.45 a.m. The average occupancy on this service was 31%.

The services were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While passengers demanded resuming the services once the government eased COVID-19 restrictions, they also sought a revision in the train’s timings in Mangaluru.

Rohith Jain from Davanagere, who is a member of Railway Users’ Consultative Committee for Mysuru division, said, “SR has again proven that it is not working for the interests of the people of Karnataka. It is a norm in SR to deny services connecting Mangaluru with other parts of Karnataka.”