Southern Railway registers highest ever revenue earnings of ₹10,703 crore in 2022-23

April 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Southern Railway on Friday, April 7, said that it has recorded an exemplary performance in all facets of working in financial year 2022-23 with significant indicators reaching ‘highest ever’ record.

The gross earnings of the zone shot up to ₹10,703 crore, a 47% increase over financial year 2021-22 and 18% increase over the previous best earnings of ₹9,055 crore recorded in 2018-19 (pre-COVID-19), said an official release.

During 2022-23, the zone generated the highest ever revenue of ₹6,345 crore in the passenger segment with 80% growth over the previous last financial year earnings of ₹3,539.77 crore. The previous best earnings in the passenger segment was ₹5,225 crore in 2019-20 that was surpassed by 21%. A total of 640 million passengers travelled during 2022-2023 witnessing an increase of 88.5% compared to 339.6 million passengers during 2021-2022.

Southern Railway achieved an originating loading of 37.94 million tonnes in 2022-23, which was 2.2 million tonnes or 6% more to the target set by Railway Board.

Significantly, the zone has generated the highest ever revenue of ₹3,637.86 crore from freight segment surpassing last year (2021-22) earnings by 30% and the previous best revenue of ₹3,059 crore in 2018-19 by 19%.

Exhibiting high levels of commitment to safety, the zone achieved ‘Zero Consequential accidents’ in FY 2022-23. The concerted efforts of the zone in increasing the sectional speed over a record length of 2,037 km resulted in speeding up of 44 trains during the year.

Other achievements recorded in 2022-23 include 53% increase in electronic interlocking by commissioning 29 electronic interlocking units; ₹115 crore earning from ticket checking; commissioning of 178 km of infrastructure projects, including 52 km of gauge conversion and 126 km of doubling; enhanced safety works, 35% increase in rail renewal, 14.6% increase in deep screening, 24% increase in thick web switch, 12% increase in USFD testing, 2% increase in BMC work, and 48% increase in rehabilitation of bridges.