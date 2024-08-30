GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Southern Railway introduces QR code payment for ticket purchase in all stations in Palakkad division

The QR code-based payment system enables passengers to make quick digital payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode directly at Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters

Published - August 30, 2024 01:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A passenger buys a ticket using QR code-based UPI payment system at Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

A passenger buys a ticket using QR code-based UPI payment system at Mangaluru Central Railway Station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has introduced a series of innovative measures to modernise the ticketing process thereby enhancing passenger convenience.

Among these initiatives is the introduction of a Quick Response (QR) code-based payment system at all the 85 railway stations of the division, allowing passengers to purchase railway tickets with ease.

The QR code-based payment system enables passengers to make quick digital payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode directly at Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters. With 104 machines deployed across the division, the user-friendly system is designed to streamline the ticket purchasing process by reducing dependency on physical cash transactions. Through this, passengers can buy general-class tickets, reserved tickets, unreserved journey tickets, and platform tickets more efficiently, ensuring a smoother travel experience.

Automatic Ticket Vending Machines

Along with the QR code system for ticketing, the division has equipped 25 stations with 63 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs). The ATVMs, which are standalone touch screen based booths, allow passengers to purchase tickets without the need for smart cards or cash.

The introduction of ATVMs provides a convenient and efficient alternative for ticket purchasing, catering to the needs of tech-savvy passengers and reducing queues at traditional ticket counters.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said the deployment of the advanced technologies aligns with the division’s commitment to modernising its services and improving the overall passenger experience. By embracing digital solutions and offering multiple ticketing options, the Palakkad division is taking significant strides towards providing a more flexible and hassle-free travel environment for its passengers.

indian railways / Karnataka / Tamil Nadu / Kerala

