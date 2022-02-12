Southern Railway introduces QR code-based payment system

To encourage cashless transactions and digital payments, Southern Railway has introduced Quick Response (QR) code-based payment of ticket fare in Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs).

Journey and platform tickets can be purchased using QR code facility. In addition, renewal of season tickets can be completed.

Further, smart card can be recharged using QR codes generated in ATVMs. This facility, in addition to the existing smart card based payment, will facilitate quick transactions and hassle-free cashless payments through ATVMs, a release by the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said on Friday.

Once the journey details are entered in the ATVM, for the purpose of payment, three options will be displayed. They are Railway Smart Card, BHIM UPI QR Code (Pay by Paytm) and BHIM UPI QR Code (Pay by Freecharge).

On choosing any one of the two QR code-based payment options, the QR code will be generated and displayed on the ATVM screen.

The displayed QR code needs to be scanned through any UPI enabled app and proceeded with for making payment towards the cost of ticket. A physical ticket will pop out of the ATVM machine once the payment is completed. Smart cards can also be recharged similarly by placing the card in the slot and accessing the QR code for payment.

With the introduction of this new feature of QR code-based payment in ATVMs, the usage of ATVM has been made more simpler and it is not compulsory for a passenger to pre-own a ATVM smart card. Now, even without a ATVM smart card, tickets can be purchased by opting QR code-based payment, the release said.

Any queries or complaints related to digital payment in ATVMs can be redressed through RailMadad or 139 by IRCTC.

Southern Railway has appealed to passengers to extensively use the QR code-based payment facility in ATVMs installed at stations for purchase of journey and platform tickets, for renewal of season tickets and recharge of smart cards. A discount of 0.5% can be availed of on renewal of suburban season tickets using UPI QR Code, the release said.