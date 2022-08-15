Southern Railway developing new goods shed at Ullal

Southern Railway is developing a new goods shed at Ullal, in lieu of the goods shed in Bunder to have full rake handling capacity of trains in Mangaluru area, according to Trilok Kothari, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 15, 2022 17:30 IST

Southern Railway is developing a new goods shed at Ullal, in lieu of the goods shed in Bunder to have full rake handling capacity of trains in Mangaluru area, according to Trilok Kothari, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager.

Delivering the Independence Day address at Palakkad after hoisting the national flag, he said that works for having quick watering facility for speedy en-route watering of trains has commenced at Mangaluru Junction.

The division recorded an overall earnings of ₹441.14 crore from April to July 2022, which is an increase of 107.95% over the corresponding period in the last financial year.

The division carried 1.8 crore passengers and earned ₹250.85 crore from passenger transportation during the first four months of this financial year.

It achieved originating loading of 1.527 MT till July-2022 as against a proportionate target of 1.258 MT, thereby exceeding the proportionate target by 21.38%.

During July 2022, ticket checking revenue was ₹1.13 crore, which is 38% increase against ₹0.82 crore during July 2021, he said.

