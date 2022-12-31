Southern Railway asks local consultants to approach it for modernisation of stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

December 31, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has asked local consultants interested in working with Railways, for the modernisation of stations under ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme of the Ministry of Railways, to approach the division.

The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision. The implementation of the elements of the master plan will be as per the needs and patronage of the station.

To add a local flavour to the station development, Railways intends to appoint consultants locally. The consultants who have prior experience in conceptualising, designing and executing similar works for airports and other transport facilities, are requested to come forward, a release from the division said on Saturday.

Those who are willing to take up the consultancy work in the division can contact the Senior Divisional Engineer (Co-ordination) of the Division either through e-mail: srdenpgt@gmail.com or in person during office hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, it said.

The scheme aims at preparation of master plans of the railway stations and implementation of the plan in phases, to enhance the facilities including and beyond the minimum essential amenities and aiming for creation of roof plazas and city centres at the stations in the long run.

The scheme caters for introduction of new amenities as well as upgrading and replacement of existing amenities to meet the demands of the stakeholders.

The scheme envisages cost-efficient improvements to facades, provision of wide, well-lit aesthetically pleasing entrance porches. Existing building usage will be reviewed and excess space would be released near the station entrances for the use of passengers.

The master plans should have elementary details of the most appropriate location of roof plaza to be created in future.

The scheme also aimed to club different grades/types of waiting halls and provide good cafeteria/retail facilities as far as possible.

Apart from these aspects, space will also be created for executive lounges and places for small business meetings. Provision for minimum two stalls for ‘one station one product’ shall be made.

Improvements and widening of station approaches will be taken up to ensure smooth access to the station Designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, planned parking areas, improved lighting etc. are also part of the scheme.

Elements of landscaping, green patches and local art and culture will be used to create a pleasant experience for the station users.

High level platforms (760-840 mm) shall be provided at all stations. Length of the platforms shall generally be 600 m. Length, location, and phasing of platform shelters will be decided based on usage of the station.

The master plan would mark the space for parcel handling spaces, storage and handling facilities etc.

Works would also be proposed and executed in suitable phases. Provisions would be made such that as far as possible the station provides free Wi-Fi access to its users. The master plan would have suitable spaces earmarked for 5G towers.

Amenities for Divyangjan at stations will be ensured as per the guidelines issued by Railway Board from time to time.

A sufficient number of toilets would be provided at all categories of stations with separate provisions for women and Divyangjan. Location of toilets would be appropriate to station usage, easily visible and accessible, it said.