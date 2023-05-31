ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway allows film shooting and photography at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction stations

May 31, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - MANGALURU

Licence fee will be collected by railways

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of at Mangaluru Central Railway Station in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division will allow videography and photography in trains, and also at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction railway stations.

Licence fee of ₹5,000 per day will be collected for still photography for wedding and other commercial purposes. If the purpose is academic, the licence fee will be ₹2,500, and for personal use, the fee is ₹3,500.

.Licence fee of ₹1,500 per day will be collected for still photography for commercial purpose in a train when it is stationary or moving. For academic purpose, the licence fee will be ₹750, and for personal use, the fee is ₹1,000 per day.

If the request involves combination of still photography at the railway station and in the train, then cumulative cost will be collected.

Applications should be submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager seven days prior to the proposed date of still photography. No permission for still photography will be granted if there is a specific request for bringing rolling stock, or shunting rolling stock to a specific location. No permission shall be granted for taking still photography in the railway workshop, or coaching depot, or coaching yard, or goods yard. No photography shall be undertaken near running locomotives or while travelling on footboard or rooftop of a train.

The still photography will be confined to railway premises and trains only. Applicants will have to observe relevant safety and security regulations. Persons who have secured permission should carry necessary necessary travel authority or platform tickets while in the railway premises or on board a train. The photography has to be carried out under the supervision of railway officials.

