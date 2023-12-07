Southern Railway agrees to extend Vijayapura Express to Mangaluru Central, says DRUCC member Hanumanth Kamath

December 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Southern Railway has agreed to extend Train No. 07377/ 07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express Special to Mangaluru Central as per the popular demand, said Palakkad Division’s Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member from Mangaluru G. Hanumanth Kamath.

Mr. Kamath who attended the 163rd DRUCC meeting at Palakkad on Thursday, December 7, raised the issue of extension of the Vijayapura, Mumbai CSTM, and Yeshwantpur (Day) Express services to Mangaluru Central Station upon commissioning of the two additional platforms at Central.

The officials agreed to extend the Vijayapura Express and told Mr. Kamath that it would arrive at Central at 1 p.m. and leave for Vijayapura at 2.35 p.m. Train no. 16539/ 16540 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express plying on Saturdays/Sundays too would be extended to Central shortly, officials said. Extension of Train no. 12133/12134 Mumbai CSTM-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSTM Superfast Express to Central would not be possible under the present timetable. If Konkan Railway Corporation speeds up train no. 12133, SR may consider its extension to Central, officials said.

Won’t allow new trains

Mr. Kamath categorically told the meeting that the patrons in Mangaluru would not allow the introduction/ operation of any train from the additional platforms unless SR extended the three trains to Central as per their demand. The proposed introduction of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat, however, could be introduced, he said.

The officials also told Mr. Kamath that the foot overbridge at Central connecting Platform 1 with additional platforms (PF 4 and 5) would be ready by this month. They said doubling the track between Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction was not feasible at present as there was not much traffic.

A release from Palakkad Division here said 14 DRUCC members representing trade bodies, passenger associations, industries, etc., attended the meeting. The meeting discussed various issues on stoppages, ticketing facilities, passenger amenities, Amrit Bharat Station Scheme progress etc.

Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi chaired the meeting attended by senior officials, including Additional DRM K. Anil Kumar and others.

