Southern Railway achieves 91% punctuality in passenger trains operations in Q1

Southern Railway on Wednesday said it has achieved punctuality performance of 91.6% during the first quarter of 2024-25 and is first among Railway zones handling over 10,000 trains per month.

In a release, the zone said the performance marked an improvement from 90% punctuality recorded during the corresponding period of 2023-24. The focus on punctuality follows strict directions from the Railway Ministry to ensure punctuality in the operation of passenger trains.

The achievement is attributed to sustained efforts in effective monitoring, controlling asset failures, and better track maintenance, the zone said.

Southern Railway handles an average of 10,712 trains per month. In the April-June period, 27,631 trains handled by Southern Railway operated on time.

While assessing the punctuality performance, movement of trains originating from stations in the zone as well as passing traffic, is taken into account.

Among zones handling over 10,000 trains per month, Southern Railway’s punctuality performance stood at 91.6%, East Central Railway achieved 82.4% punctuality, followed by Central Railway at 78.5%.

