GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway achieves 91% punctuality in passenger trains operations in Q1

Published - July 03, 2024 06:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Southern Railway The achievement has been attributed to sustained efforts in effective monitoring, controlling asset failures, and better track maintenance.

Southern Railway The achievement has been attributed to sustained efforts in effective monitoring, controlling asset failures, and better track maintenance. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Southern Railway on Wednesday said it has achieved punctuality performance of 91.6% during the first quarter of 2024-25 and is first among Railway zones handling over 10,000 trains per month.

In a release, the zone said the performance marked an improvement from 90% punctuality recorded during the corresponding period of 2023-24. The focus on punctuality follows strict directions from the Railway Ministry to ensure punctuality in the operation of passenger trains.

The achievement is attributed to sustained efforts in effective monitoring, controlling asset failures, and better track maintenance, the zone said.

Southern Railway handles an average of 10,712 trains per month. In the April-June period, 27,631 trains handled by Southern Railway operated on time.

While assessing the punctuality performance, movement of trains originating from stations in the zone as well as passing traffic, is taken into account.

Among zones handling over 10,000 trains per month, Southern Railway’s punctuality performance stood at 91.6%, East Central Railway achieved 82.4% punctuality, followed by Central Railway at 78.5%.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.