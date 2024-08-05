South Western Railway cancels Bengaluru-Mangaluru services for two more days

Amid restoration work of the affected track at the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section nearing completion, the South Western Railway (SWR) that had cancelled all services on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru sector till August 6, has further extended the cancellation till August 8.

A release from the SWR here said the ongoing restoration work of the track between Yedakumari and Kadagaravalli were progressing well. Track fitness for goods train operation was given on August 4 with a speed restriction of 15 kmph owing to the recent slope settlement. An empty goods train was rolled down on the section and no vibrations were observed. Loaded goods train was moved on Monday, the release said.

Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express remains cancelled till August 7 and Train No. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru Express till August 8; Train No. 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express till August 7 and Train No. 16596 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Express till August 8; Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Express till August 7 and Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express till August 8 and Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Central Express Special remains cancelled till August 7 and Train No. 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Express Special remains cancelled till August 8.

Services of the tri-weekly day trains between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction/ Karwar - Yeshwantpur, Train Nos. 16575/576 and 16515/516 and the weekly day train, Train No. 16539/ 540 too remain cancelled from Bengaluru-end till August 7 and from Mangaluru Junction-end till August 8.

