South Canara Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Ltd. to launch coconut milkshake, sprout dessert, ice cream

March 18, 2024 - MANGALURU

South Canara Coconut Farmers’ Producer Company Ltd. (FPC), Puttur, will launch three value-added coconut products soon, according to its president S.K. Kusumadhar.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Kusumadhar said that the products will be launched under the brand name ‘Shreephal’.

The products are tender coconut milkshake, tender coconut ice cream and sprout dessert.

The milkshake will contain tender coconut water, pulp, milk and sugar without any artificial additives. The ice cream will have coconut pulp, milk and sugar. The sprout dessert will have malai, milk, sugar and arrowroot.

“The products are in final stages of launch,” Mr. Kusumadhar said.

Company to issue shares

The company’s Chief Executive Officer A. Chethan said that the company has planned to build a centralised manufacturing unit for all its value-added products on 20-acre land in Dakshina Kannada. It has identified some plots for the same. Of them, a plot will be finalised.

To construct the central manufacturing unit and to extend its marketing network, the FPC will issue its shares to people irrespective of farmers. The face value of each share is ₹1,000. One can purchase a minimum of five shares and a maximum of 200 shares. The FPC has planned to raise ₹50 crore in the first phase through its shares.

The FPC has 11 branches. Those who want to purchase the shares can visit the branches or can visit the company website www.coconutfarmers.in for purchasing the shares digitally.

“Our centralised production unit will provide direct employment to 300 persons and indirect employment to at least 600 persons,” Mr. Kusumadhar said.

The president said that the company will also launch an e-commerce app for marketing its various value-added coconut products.

Some of the upcoming coconut-based products planned are sugar, jaggery, honey, oil soap, oil wax, wax candle, tooth powder and Kalparasa, a health drink.

