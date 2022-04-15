Souramana Yugadi celebrated, Good Friday ceremonies held across coastal belt
The ‘Souramana Yugadi’ or Vishu festival was celebrated and Good Friday ceremonies were observed by a large number of people in the coastal belt on Friday.
Many people kept “Vishu Kani” displaying vegetables and fruits in their homes. The International Bunts Welfare Trust organised a function at the mini town hall in Hampankatta to celebrate the Vishu festival which is also called Bisu Parba in Tulu.
The ‘Vishu Kani’ displayed at the town hall had tender coconut, coconut, cucumber, tender jackfruit, banana, pumpkin, tubers and many other locally grown vegetables and fruits. There was a dance programme and a talk on the importance of Yugadi.
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, cathedrals and other churches in Mangalore were seen fully packed with people for the Good Friday ceremony.
Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha led the evening ceremony in Our Lady Rosary Cathedral, Rosario. People participated in huge numbers to take part in the passion of the Lord. As part of the liturgy, there was no celebration of Holy Mass. The solemn ceremony of lowering the body of Jesus from the cross was held with great devotion and reverence.
