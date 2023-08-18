ADVERTISEMENT

Soujanya murder case: KRS party to hold Belthangady-Bengaluru march demanding reinvestigation

August 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

A protest meeting will be held in Mangaluru on August 20

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party will take out a march from Belthangady to Bengaluru demanding reinvestigation of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Soujanya.

Talking to reporters here, party State vice-president Linge Gowda said the march will start from Belthangady on August 26. Party workers and others will visit the place where the last rites of Soujanya was done. Then they will march to Dharmastala. From Dharmatala they will march via Kottigehara and other places to reach Bengaluru on September 7.

Mr. Gowda said the special children’s court in Bengaluru acquitted the lone accused Santosh Rao on June 16. “We are not pointing fingers on anybody suspecting them of murdering Soujanya. The government should reinvestigate the case and book those behind the murder,” he said. “The march is to build pressure on the State government,” he said and added that the government should either set up a special investigation team or set up a committee headed by High Court Judge for reinvestigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest meet

The newly-formed Soujanya Horata Samiti, Mangaluru, will hold a protest meeting at Kadri Maidan on August 20.

Talking to reporters here, Prasanna Ravi, convener of the samiti, said a protest march will be taken out from Kadri Manjunatha Temple. In the protest meeting at Kadri Maidan, Soujanya’s mother Kusumavathi and activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody will take part, Ms. Ravi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US