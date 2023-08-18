Soujanya murder case: KRS party to hold Belthangady-Bengaluru march demanding reinvestigation

August 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party will take out a march from Belthangady to Bengaluru demanding reinvestigation of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Soujanya.

Talking to reporters here, party State vice-president Linge Gowda said the march will start from Belthangady on August 26. Party workers and others will visit the place where the last rites of Soujanya was done. Then they will march to Dharmastala. From Dharmatala they will march via Kottigehara and other places to reach Bengaluru on September 7.

Mr. Gowda said the special children’s court in Bengaluru acquitted the lone accused Santosh Rao on June 16. “We are not pointing fingers on anybody suspecting them of murdering Soujanya. The government should reinvestigate the case and book those behind the murder,” he said. “The march is to build pressure on the State government,” he said and added that the government should either set up a special investigation team or set up a committee headed by High Court Judge for reinvestigation.

Protest meet

The newly-formed Soujanya Horata Samiti, Mangaluru, will hold a protest meeting at Kadri Maidan on August 20.

Talking to reporters here, Prasanna Ravi, convener of the samiti, said a protest march will be taken out from Kadri Manjunatha Temple. In the protest meeting at Kadri Maidan, Soujanya’s mother Kusumavathi and activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody will take part, Ms. Ravi said.

