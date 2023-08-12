HamberMenu
Soujanya murder case: Karnataka BJP seeks re-investigation; to meet Siddaramaiah

The party will hold a public meeting in Belthangady on August 27 seeking re-investigation, says BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel

August 12, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

MANGALURU Seeking a re-investigation into the murder and rape of Soujanya, the BJP on Saturday, August 12, said a delegation of the party would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the last week of August to press for the same.

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel told presspersons here that the party would organise a public meeting in front of Belthangady Taluk Office on August 27 seeking a re-investigation into the case. A delegation of the party would meet Mr. Siddaramaiah in the same week and submit a memorandum.

Mystery of Dharmasthala: Eleven years and many probes later, no trace of Soujanya’s killer

Mr. Kateel said Soujanya’s family should get justice. The Special CBI Court in Bengaluru has acquitted the lone accused in the case reported in 2012 for lack of sufficient evidence. Then the real culprit should be arrested and punished, irrespective of how powerful he may be. Doubts over the murder and rape case should be cleared, he said.

Asked why the BJP is after this particular case when several such cases have been reported earlier, Mr. Kateel said: “Who murdered and raped Soujanya is still not known. Her family should get justice. That is why the party is demanding re-investigation.”

Earlier, party leaders, including its MLAs, MLCs, Dakshina Kannada core committee members, and the heads of its Assembly units, discussed the Soujanya case in detail at a meeting in the city.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of the 17-year-old pre-university student of SDM College, Ujire, in 2012. She went missing on October 9 and her body was found near Dharmasthala on October 10. The case was controversial as the local people and the victim’s family had alleged that Dharmasthala’s Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade’s family members were involved in the case. However, multiple agencies gave members of the family a clean chit, and did not charge them.

The Belthangady police had arrested one Santosh Rao in connection with the case. The case was later probed by the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and it also gave a clean chit to members of Mr. Heggade’s family.

The then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, heeding to protests, handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2013, and the agency filed a chargesheet in 2014 naming only Mr. Rao as the lone accused in the case. The Special CBI Court in Bengaluru acquitted Mr. Rao in this June.

