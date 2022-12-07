Sonawane praises services of Home Guards during Home Guards Day celebrations

December 07, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane on Tuesday praised the dedicated services rendered by Home Guards and hoped their services will be recognised by society and the government

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane felicitated a few Home Guards personnel to mark the Home Guards Day on Tuesday in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane on Tuesday praised the dedicated services rendered by Home Guards and hoped their services will be recognised by society and the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating the All-India Home Guards Day, organised by the DK unit of Home Guards here, Mr. Sonawane said Home Guards work round-the-clock during the need of the hour. They join hands with the police force during bandobast and other duties.

Presiding over the programme, District Home Guards Commandant Murali Mohan Choontharu traced the history of Home Guards in DK, saying it was established in 1963. He said Home Guards have been rendering selfless service for the benefit of society and join hands with the police force during various duties, including elections, natural calamities etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Choontharu hoped many more personnel would join the Home Guards in the coming days.

On the occasion, Subrahmanya unit officer (in-charge) Harishchandra, Bantwal unit officer Aithappa, Mulki unit officer (in-charge) Lokesh, Puttur unit section leader Jagannath, Mangaluru unit sergeant Sunil Kumar, Panambur unit section leader Jagadish were felicitated.

DK Home Guards Deputy Commandant Ramesh and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US