Sonawane praises services of Home Guards during Home Guards Day celebrations

December 07, 2022 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane on Tuesday praised the dedicated services rendered by Home Guards and hoped their services will be recognised by society and the government.

Speaking after inaugurating the All-India Home Guards Day, organised by the DK unit of Home Guards here, Mr. Sonawane said Home Guards work round-the-clock during the need of the hour. They join hands with the police force during bandobast and other duties.

Presiding over the programme, District Home Guards Commandant Murali Mohan Choontharu traced the history of Home Guards in DK, saying it was established in 1963. He said Home Guards have been rendering selfless service for the benefit of society and join hands with the police force during various duties, including elections, natural calamities etc.

Dr. Choontharu hoped many more personnel would join the Home Guards in the coming days.

On the occasion, Subrahmanya unit officer (in-charge) Harishchandra, Bantwal unit officer Aithappa, Mulki unit officer (in-charge) Lokesh, Puttur unit section leader Jagannath, Mangaluru unit sergeant Sunil Kumar, Panambur unit section leader Jagadish were felicitated.

DK Home Guards Deputy Commandant Ramesh and others were present.