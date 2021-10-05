Mangaluru

Son hit by bullet fired by father

The office of Vaishavi Express Cargo Private Limited, in Morgans Gate in Mangaluru, whose owner opened fire at an employee on October 5, 2021.  

 

A 15-year-old boy was hit by a bullet fired allegedly by his father near the latter’s firm in Morgans Gate in Mangaluru on October 5 evening. The boy was admitted to a private hospital.

The incident occurred at the office of Vaishavi Express Cargo Private Limited in Morgans Gate. The police said an employee of the firm had come to seek his salary from Rajesh Prabhu, owner of the firm. Following a heated exchange of words, Prabhu opened fire at the employee.

The employee managed to evade the bullet, which hit Prabhu’s son Sudheendra, who was standing nearby. Sudheendra was hit on the head.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar went to the hospital to check on the teenager.


